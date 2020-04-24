Hemsworth ‘failing miserably’ in lockdown

Like many parents around the globe, Chris Hemsworth is struggling to teach his children at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

Hemsworth, 36, recently spoke to Jimmy Kimmel over video chat and opened up about his experience homeschooling his little ones: India Rose, 7, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 6.

"I'm trying, I'm failing miserably,""the Avengers: Endgame star said, noting that the kids spend time watching YouTube videos rather than working. "It's sort of four or five hours of negotiation and bribery and then maybe 20 minutes of actual work, if that."

Hemsworth also said that a lot has changed in academia since his days as a student.

"I was talking to the teacher about it, the adding and subtracting and so on, it's not quite as straightforward now," he said. "There's all these new little tricks and so on, which I don't understand. So good luck me teaching my kids."

Chris Hemsworth spoke to Jimmy Kimmel from his Byron Bay home.

Despite his attempts to get his children to work on their schooling, Hemsworth said he understands that this won't be their strongest semester.

"I've just relaxed into the idea that they're going to come out of this quarantine (with an) IQ a little under par. A little behind," he joked.

The actor, who lives in a massive, newly-built hilltop mansion south of Byron Bay, said that he's taken a liking to a new chore since the quarantine began.

"I actually really like mowing the lawn," Hemsworth said. "I got this ride-on mower a few months back and there's something quite therapeutic about it and it may be just a few hours of escape from having to entertain three kids 24/7."

A glimpse inside Hemsworth’s massive Byron Bay mansion.

The Extraction star added: "Or teach kids - it's usually around school time that the lawns need to be mowed conveniently."

One problem that the Hemsworth family isn't facing is a shortage of toilet paper.

"My wife was ordering a box of toilet paper like three months ago," Hemsworth recalled. "And (she) thought it was 15 rolls and ordered 15 boxes, so unintentionally, we're stocked."

