Hemsworth ‘dating Australian actress’

by Staff writers
12th Oct 2019 6:20 AM

 

Liam Hemsworth is reportedly putting his failed marriage to Miley Cyrus behind him, being pictured out holding hands with another woman in New York.

TMZ reports that Hemsworth, 29, was seen on a lunch date in the West Village with a pretty blonde woman identified as Australian actress Maddison Brown.

Maddison Brown. Picture: Richard Dobson
Maddison Brown. Picture: Richard Dobson

 

Actor Liam Hemsworth. Picture: Getty
Actor Liam Hemsworth. Picture: Getty

The site reported that the two enjoyed lunch and drinks at Sant Ambroeus before taking a casual stroll around the West Village, hand in hand.

Brown is currently starring on the Dynasty reboot in which she plays the role of Kirby Anders, the daughter of the Carrington family Butler Joseph Anders, played by another Australia, Alan Dale.

Jessica Gomes and Maddison Brown at Vogue Fashion’s Night Out at Pitt Street Mall, Sydney. Picture: Justin Lloyd
Jessica Gomes and Maddison Brown at Vogue Fashion’s Night Out at Pitt Street Mall, Sydney. Picture: Justin Lloyd

She appeared in the Elizabeth Debicki series, The Kettering Incident, before getting a huge break by being cast in Dynasty.

She has modelled for years and was one of the finalists in the Girlfriend magazine model search in 2010.

Girlfriend Rimmel Model Search competition finalists (L-R) Jacquie McGrath, Tiffany Adcock and Maddison Brown in 2010. Picture: Supplied
Girlfriend Rimmel Model Search competition finalists (L-R) Jacquie McGrath, Tiffany Adcock and Maddison Brown in 2010. Picture: Supplied

Cyrus and Hemsworth called it quits publicly in August.

A day later Cyrus was pictured making out with Kaitlynn Carter while on holiday in Italy.

Cyrus and Carter dated for two months before also splitting up.

Liam Hemsworth (L) and Miley Cyrus. Picture: Getty
Liam Hemsworth (L) and Miley Cyrus. Picture: Getty

The Wrecking Ball singer has since been seeing a lot of Cody Simpson, calling him her "bf" in several social media posts.

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter. Picture: @kaitlynn
Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter. Picture: @kaitlynn

 

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson. Picture: Instagram
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson. Picture: Instagram

