‘Hemp will be bigger that Bitcoin’

A GOLD Coast trio have ploughed $3 million into setting up one of the Australia's largest indoor hemp farms to capitalise on a legal cannabis boom.

Hairdressing business titan Oscar Cullinan, who owns Oscar Oscar Salons, is a partner in Hemp Fields which just harvested 1200 legal cannabis plants grown in a purpose-built indoor warehouse just south of the Gold Coast's Queensland/NSW border.

Mr Cullinan owns a 12-acre block (4.8ha) being leased by Hemp Fields for the farm, which also has an outdoor crop of 3000 plants.

Cannabis can be grown legally in NSW and Queensland as long as the percentage of psychoactive property THC, which gives users a high, is under 1 per cent.

But Hemp Fields based the operation in NSW because extracting from the plants for products is much easier legally in NSW than in Queensland, where it is restricted.

Hemp Fields, co-founded with former mortgage broker Arthur Ways and Burleigh Fighters Haven gym co-owner Arslan Magomedev, supplies associated entity Hemp Pet for its hemp-based drops and treats for pets sold online and ­nationally.

Research highlights hemp-derived terpenes and cannabinoids having an impact on skin problems, immunity, insomnia, pain relief, arthritis and inflammation.

The trio met at the gym, which Mr Cullinan also co-owns, and discovered a joint interest in the burgeoning commercial hemp industry - but they say Queensland law is ­stifling a major state ­commercial opportunity.

Hemp Fields' outdoor crop is timed to be ready for first harvest by March.

Farm security includes CCTV, high fencing and guard dogs. Signs say its plants are "non-­smokable" low-level THC hemp.

The indoor crop has five cycles a year while the outdoor plot is annual.

Mr Ways, Hemp Fields' managing director, said the firm used imported seeds and its crops had a low THC component of 0.15 per cent.

Mr Ways said the NSW Department for Primary Industries was supportive of the hemp industry and approved a Hemp Fields licence to cultivate it.

They have an export ­licence from Australia's Office of Drug Control.

Legally, they can use the entire plant for products for animal consumption and overseas export - but existing food standards for Australia and New Zealand prohibit using leaves and flowers in products for human consumption.

Mr Cullinan told the Bulletin in February the hemp industry was where he would focus if he "had a spare million''.

"Funny you should ask as I'm doing that now. Hemp and its derived properties will be bigger than Bitcoin. Sugar kills, hemp heals," he said.

Hemp Pet products are for sale online and Australia-wide with 200 retailers, including pet food stores.

Mr Ways said the hemp industry and associated healthy cannabinoids were emerging as a popular wellness product in the US and Europe.

In a statement, Hemp Fields said the global cannabinoid market was valued at $4.4 billion last year, surging to more than $10 billion this year.

"The market is estimated to continue this exponential growth. Australia simply needs to get practical and build a solid hemp industry that can compete on an international level."

Mr Ways said his interest was sparked in 2016 when he used a hemp-based product to help treat tumours and skin cancer in pet terrier Bella.