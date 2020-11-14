Hemmes gives ex $7.5m mansion - with strings attached

Justin Hemmes has guaranteed his former partner Kate Fowler and their two children will live in luxury — but there are a few conditions that need to be met.

Justin Hemmes has guaranteed his former partner Kate Fowler and their two children will live in luxury — but there are a few conditions that need to be met.

Sydney bar baron Justin Hemmes may have bought his ex Kate Fowler a $7.5m mansion in Sydney's eastern suburbs - but it still came with some strings attached.

The same day Hemmes transferred the cliffside mansion in Dover Heights into Fowler's name, he also slapped a caveat on the property restricting what the mother of his two young daughters can and can't do with the property.

Hemmes, whose wealth is estimated at more than $1bn, bought the luxury property after their relationship ended in 2018.

On September 24 it was transferred into Fowler's name. Fowler lives in the property with their children while the 48-year-old Merivale boss continues to live in his family's Vaucluse mansion Hermitage.

But he will still exercise some control over his ex's home.

Kate Fowler and Justin Hemmes have two daughters together. Picture: Instagram

The conditions include that Fowler can't sell the property without Hemmes' approval.

She also can't alter the property's boundaries, remove Hemmes' "interest" in the home or engineer a situation where someone else can claim legal ownership to the four-bedroom house if they live there for 12 years.

Fowler and Hemmes' relationship burned bright and fast after the playboy pub boss and the beautiful model met on a boat in Europe in 2014. They split four years later and have two children.

And while Hemmes publicly said Fowler would continue to live in his mansion for the sake of their children, in less than a year he was looking to buy another property for her.

Hemmes and his company JJ Hemmes (Narooma) bought the Dover Heights property for $7.5m on December 4, 2018, according to property records.

The $7.5m Dover Heights property purchased by Justin Hemmes. Picture: Tim Hunter

The no-expense-spared two storey home hugs the cliffs overlooking the ocean, features a deluxe swimming pool and was designed by acclaimed architect Dennis Rabinowitz in 2015.

The caveat was taken out in the name of the company, of which Hemmes is the only director.

In September 2018, Hemmes was outbid on a Bellevue Hill property he attempted to buy for Fowler. He dropped out of the bidding once it passed $6.55m.

Days later media reports romantically linked him to ex-David Jones model Montana Cox.

This year, Hemmes' latest squeeze was revealed to be 24-year-old model Madeline Holtznagel, 24, whom he has reportedly been dating since late 2019.

MORE NEWS:

Hemmes celebrates birthday in style with select pals

Hemmes' Sydney home a COVID haven for hot models

Originally published as Hemmes gives ex $7.5m mansion - with strings attached