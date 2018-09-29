Helping those in need: Angels give gift of food

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: Angels Community manager Sue Tasker with the caravan kitchen, which will soon offer a new service to help those in need.

A SMALL charity is having a big impact on the local community.

Angels Community offers a variety of charitable services, providing low-cost essentials to people in need.

Work being carried out on the caravan to be used as a mobile kitchen. Allana Cassidy

It hopes to extend these services in the near future out of its Walla St premise.

A donated caravan has been restored to a transportable kitchen with the aid of workers in employment and training programs involved with the organisation, including the Skilling Queensland for Work program.

Angels Community manager Sue Tasker said selling low-cost meals in-store would give them funds to provide free meals and emergency hampers for those in need.

Sue Tasker with fellow charity worker, Carrie Fisher from Global Care. Allana Cassidy

"The caravan aims to make use of accessible food to prepare readily available meals for customers within the mini mart to subsidise the cost of free meals,” Ms Tasker said.

"It also increases the opportunity for customers to socialise with the staff and customers.”

Ms Tasker said the services they provided were all about delivering the organisation's motto "you help yourself by helping others”, she said.

Without any continuous sponsors the charity, which began as a not-for-profit in April 2015, has been able to make progress thanks to generous donations of the community and businesses.

Offering food to "make the dollar stretch further”, is what drives the passionate team behind Angels' mini mart. Low-cost groceries line the shelves in the store, with a selection of fresh free fruit and vegetables.

Products are donated by local farms, with an added community cupboard where food donations from the public are always welcomed.

A soup and coffee bar is free for customers to come in and have a chat.

Ms Tasker said giving people a purpose was at the heart of the charity, which welcomed everybody with a friendly attitude.

The caravan is expected to be up and running within the next four to six weeks.