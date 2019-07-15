Helping Hands go green for the kids

Debbie Bradley and Owen Williams try out some school-grown produce.

WHAT do you do when you have a passion for healthy food and a perfectly good empty plot of land? You build a garden, of course.

That is exactly what dedicated educator Debbie Bradley is doing.

Ms Bradley, a teacher working at Helping Hands Norville saw there was a desperate need to provide healthy and fresh food to the kids who joined her after school care group each day.

She said she was troubled by what she saw in their lunch boxes and so, two years ago, she decided to build a garden and grow herbs and fruits for the kids.

Ms Bradley said while the Helping Hands program provides meals like breakfast and afternoon tea for up to 50 kids, she has a greater vision.

"I'm passionate about healthy eating and gardening and foraging ... you can learn so much from gardening,” Ms Bradley said.

"So I asked the principal (Norville State School principal Chris Munro) if we could extend the garden.”

And on Saturday, more than two dozen helping hands came down to help set up three new Wicking beds to begin that extension, a method created by Gin Gin man Peter Van Beek.

Ms Bradley said she hopes the garden will be sustainable all year round.

With the help of the Rotary club, Lions and Bundaberg Organic Gardening Incorporated. Her next goal is to see the produce grown in the garden make it to the school tuck shop.

But her ultimate goal is to see gardens built for more schools to educate children on the importance of healthy eating and connecting with nature.

"Kids can learn everything from gardening and the natural world,” she said.