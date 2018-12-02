HELPING HAND: How to donate to fire-striken communities

GENEROUS community members from across the region have been blazing trails to lend a hand during the Deepwater fires.

GIVIT founder Juliette Wright is urging those who are willing to lend a hand to use her non-for-profit donation website to ensure affected communities are not inundated with donations and evacuees receive the items they need.

Juliette Wright from the charity GIVIT. Brian Cassidy

"GIVIT is working with the Queensland Government to manage all offers of assistance, so we do goods and services,” she said.

"Our ultimate goal is to make sure that people, like in the evacuation centre here in Miriam Vale, get exactly what they need when they actually need it the most.”

Australia's most trusted charity and community groups request items through the website on behalf of those in need and the organisation uses donated funds to get those items.

"Right now, if you go to the GIVIT website you will see that there's vouchers for fuel, sanitary items and personal items, and we actually really need people to not deliver any donations to the evacuation centres or the recovery hubs,” Ms Wright said.

"They are now rejecting donations for these areas but also there are no charities in the area that are accepting donations as well.

"If we look back in time and we look at the Black Saturday fires where there was 50,000sqm of donations never distributed - they were overwhelmed with the number of donations, let's not do that to these communities.” Ms Wright said 100 per cent of donated funds would be spent on local communities, and those who cannot donate money could also submit pre-loved items that had been requested through the website.

To donate, go to www.givit.org.au and follow the prompts to donate money or items.