Helping bush kids rewarding for this medic

Dr Neil Bartels, the volunteer chairman of BUSHkids, has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the 2018 Australia Day Honours List.

Dr Neil Bartels, the volunteer chairman of BUSHkids, has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the 2018 Australia Day Honours List. Mark Buckley

THE chairman of BUSHkids will receive an Australia Day honour.

The Order of Australia recognises Dr Neil Bartels' commitment to helping improve the health and futures of children and young people across rural and regional Queensland.

BUSHkids provides speech pathologists, occupational therapists, psychologists and family health support professionals across Bundaberg, Dalby, Emerald, Mount Isa and Warwick; and early childhood intervention programs in Inglewood, Stanthorpe, Agnes Water and Miriam Vale and Kingaroy.

The organisation has been part of Queensland for about 82 years, helping tens of thousands of children in that time.

Dr Bartels is not the first member of his family to receive an OAM.

In 1994, his father Reg was recognised for his work with BUSHkids with an Order of Australia and he was named father of the year in 1981.

"This is a tremendous honour not only for me, but for my wife Annette and my family,” Dr Bartels said of his award.

"It also reflects the work of a dedicated team of great Queenslanders and the many people who have gone before us and laid solid foundations (at BUSHkids).”

Dr Bartels has spent about five years working as a medic in Dysart but returned to Brisbane to work at the former Royal Children's Hospital. The Gold Coast father of five now runs a medical practice in Nerang. He joined BUSHkids about 25 years ago so he could continue helping rural and regional communities.

"I felt an obligation to give back because I had been fortunate enough to be the beneficiary of a good upbringing, an excellent education and exemplary role models,” he said.

Dr Bartels has a masters of law and is a fellow of the College of Rural and Remote Medicine.