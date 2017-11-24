Menu
Help young people with cancer when you shop

Redkite's Isobel Lindley with the Redkite donation cards.

BUNDABERG shoppers can help families affected by cancer over the next four weeks.

The Coles fundraiser comes after research showed the need for financial support among cancer patients is 20 per cent higher across the state at Christmas.

To help out, Coles launched a national campaign to raise funds for the Redkite organisation to provide financial and emotional support to children and young people with cancer.

From now until Boxing Day, shoppers can purchase a $2 Redkite donation card at Coles Bundaberg and Kensington - with all proceeds going to Redkite.

Twenty cents from each $1 gingerbread man sold until Christmas Day will also go to Redkite.

Topics:  cancer charity christmas

Bundaberg News Mail
IT'S been a campaign of promises in Bundaberg as the seven candidates fight to gain the upper hand by delivering projects for the region.

