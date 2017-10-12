29°
Help walk the steps the babies never got to

Emma Reid
TAKING the steps their babies could not, parents, family and friends will walk to honour their children on Sunday.

Each October Sands Queensland holds a Walk to Remember to "walk the steps our babies never got to take”.

It will be a day to come together to remember the babies which were still born or lost in early infancy.

Bundaberg's walk will take place at the Baldwin Swamp Conservation Park from 9am.

The regions organisers Anne Shepherd and Kelly Austin are encouraging the community to show support and go along.

Mrs Austin lost her son T.G prematurely and along with husband Troy they established T.G's Legacy in memory of their son.

"This is a day to come together to remember our babies and find support with other bereaved parents,” Mrs Austin said.

"The event will include a memorial service, where you will be invited to come and say your baby's name, a butterfly release and a symbolic walk to take the steps our babies could not.”

Mrs Austin said the morning was open to everyone and said to pack a picnic lunch and enjoy the beautiful gardens with the butterflies.

There will be a coffee van on site helping to raise money for the Sands foundation, as well as cold drinks and wristbands for sale.

"There will be morning tea at the end by gold coin donation and a colouring in competition with prizes,” she said.

"Please bring along your hats, water bottles and cameras to capture the gorgeous butterflies being released in honour of our children.”

The event starts at 9am, registration opens at 8.30am and entry is the main entrance, - 800m down QueHee St.

For more information go to SandsQ Walk to Remember, Bundaberg on Facebook.

