Help special school get a bus with fun game of golf

GOLD DAY: Raising money for the Special School.
GOLD DAY: Raising money for the Special School.
Emma Reid
by

TAKE a swing and help the children at the Bundaberg Special School raise money for a wheelchair access school bus.

A golf day has been organised to help and they want you and your mates to make a team.

The day will be held this Sunday at the Bargara Golf Club.

In August the NewsMail kicked off the campaign, Help Make Sure No One Gets Left Behind, asking the community to help raise money to secure a school bus.

The school needs about $10,000 more to get the wheels rolling by the new year.

For more information phone Ian Growszmann 0481 310 317.

