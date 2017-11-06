Help special school get a bus with fun game of golf

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

TAKE a swing and help the children at the Bundaberg Special School raise money for a wheelchair access school bus.

A golf day has been organised to help and they want you and your mates to make a team.

The day will be held this Sunday at the Bargara Golf Club.

In August the NewsMail kicked off the campaign, Help Make Sure No One Gets Left Behind, asking the community to help raise money to secure a school bus.

The school needs about $10,000 more to get the wheels rolling by the new year.

For more information phone Ian Growszmann 0481 310 317.