Help shape the next 10 years in food research

The Queensland Government is seeking opinions from Bundaberg farmers.

FARMERS: the government needs your expertise and opinions.

A consultation session will be held in Bundaberg next Tuesday, July 4, where producers will be encouraged to give feedback to shape the Queensland Government's strategy to grow the agriculture and food sector over the next decade.

The research and development strategy roadmap is part of the government's Advance Queensland initiative, a $405 million suite of programs designed to "drive innovation and create the knowledge-based jobs of the future”.

They want your feedback on a discussion paper that profiles the existing landscape and asks how research opportunities can be better seized.

If you can't attend the meeting you can also submit a written response.

The feedback will be used to improve economic productivity, environmental sustainability and generate jobs in the ag sector.

Head to www.getinvolved.

qld.gov.au/gi/consultation/

2959/view.html.