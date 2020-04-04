Menu
Splitters Farm co-owner Carly Clark giving a farm tour to C.J Cannon, Charlee Cannon, Jenae Cannon and Jax Cannon.
News

Help save Splitters’ animals

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
4th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
SPLITTERS Farm, a safehaven for rescued animals, needs financial support as a result of the coronavirus.

Co-owner Carly Clark said the farm was doing everything possible to keep the animals, but there were vet bills to pay and she had just lost her other job.

“The animals which have been entrusted to us have been funded by the tours. It covers their food, but we can’t hold tours anymore,” Ms Clark said

”On average the animals cost $350 to $400 a week if we don’t have a week like last week with a lot of vet bills.”

Splitters Farm co-owner Carly Clark and 'Bucket' the goat.
Ms Clark was asking for support through purchasing gift cards for use once the farm reopened, watching their videos on Facebook or donating to their fundraiser by here.

“A lot of people who have donated are people who have visited, so they understand our vision for the place,” she said. “And for other people who haven’t been but donated it has meant so much to us.”

