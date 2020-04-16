Help police in search for stolen construction equipment

A Timberjack Skidder was stolen from an Eidsvold address on Monday night (the vehicle pictured is not the actual vehicle stolen).

A Timberjack Skidder was stolen from an Eidsvold address on Monday night (the vehicle pictured is not the actual vehicle stolen).

BUNDABERG Police are searching for construction equipment that was stolen on Monday night or the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A Timberjack skidder and a Kawaski loader were removed from an address on Nogo Junction in Eidsvold.

A Kawasaki loader was stolen from an Eidsvold address on Monday night (the vehicle pictured is not the actual vehicle stolen).

Bundaberg Police believe the unknown offenders would have used a prime mover and low load trailer or float to remove the equipment.

They were also told drones had recently been flown over the worksite where the equipment was stored.

Police are seeking assistance in finding the equipment and are interested to know if anyone was travelling in the North Burnett region over Easter and observed a prime mover transporting similar equipment.

If you have any information in relation to the matter or the current location of the stolen equipment contact police and quote QP2000754064.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444 or via the online form.