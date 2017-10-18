Help needs more help as 2000 sandbags go out

HIGH DEMAND: James Paterson and Daniel Ahern fill up sand bags at the Bundaberg SES headquarters.

HIGH DEMAND: James Paterson and Daniel Ahern fill up sand bags at the Bundaberg SES headquarters. Paul Donaldson BUN171017SES3

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

AFTER seven truckloads of sand were turned into sandbags by Bundaberg's State Emergency Service centres since Friday, it's not hard to see why they are calling for more volunteers.

Bundaberg SES Unit Local Patrol Officer Kieran Galey said many of the members were becoming fatigued as they had been working for five straight days.

In the last five days there had been up to 2000 sand bags provided to the community to help prevent the loss of homes and businesses since the rain started.

COMMAND CENTRE: Kieran Galey and Narelle Field in the busy Bundaberg SES operations room. Paul Donaldson BUN171017SES1

As of Wednesday morning the Bundaberg SES had attended 150 jobs around the region.

Out of these calls 72% were for sandbags, 26% were to help tarp structures, one job was to help with both - tarps and sandbags, and the another call was for a chainsaw after a tree had fallen down.

Mr Galey said leading into the storm season there was always a little more stress on the service and the perfect time for new members to jump on board.

HIGH DEMAND: Jasmyne Moyle-Sullivan loads up sand bags at the Bundaberg SES headquarters. Paul Donaldson BUN171017SES4

He said the Bundaberg SES hadn't been called to any major emergency from the recent weather.

"At the moment we are coping,” he said.

"But you can see the fatigue in the members, some who have been on five days straight.

"These weather events can be stressful.”

Mr Galey said as the weather prediction showed it was starting to die down in the coming days it would be a great chance to make the call to become a volunteer.

Childers SES acting local controller Alex Smith said there were 5600 active SES members across Queensland.

FLAT OUT: Volunteers work hard at the Bundaberg SES headquarters. Paul Donaldson BUN171017SES5

Mr Smith said the local units (Bundaberg, Childers and Gin Gin) had all seen a small decline in members and he urged people to consider joining.

"By joining the SES members will make a life changing commitment through actively contributing during disasters and emergencies locally, statewide and nationally,” Mr Smith said.

As well as helping in emergency situations like weather events members would have the opportunity to be active with crime scenes, missing person and earthquakes.

For more information go to www.ses.qld.gov.au.