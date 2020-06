Have you seen this car? It was stolen from Thabeban this week.

BUNDABERG Police are seeking public assistance in locating a car stolen from Thabeban this week.

Police say overnight on Wednesday, the Toyota HiLux with registration 029WTU was stolen from a Langbeckers Rd address.

If you have any details on where the car might be or the offence, call Policelink on 131 444 and quote reference number QP2001154834.