Mervyn is looking for his father and wants your help.
News

Help Merv find his dad ahead of a new year

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
28th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE local man has taken to social media in search of his long-lost father.

On Thursday, in his Christmas attempt at a fulfilled festive season, Rockhampton-born Mervyn Kanak (with the help of his wife, Samantha) asked Facebook followers to help him on his quest as he looked to track down his father who he believed went by the name, Barry Pitts.

"I have two siblings but I'm not sure of their names," he said. Mervyn hoped the Facebook post would be shared far and wide.

With 134 comments and 2,100 shares (as of Friday morning), many people sent their good luck wishes while others directed him to sites which specialised in tracking down relatives such as Find My Family Australia and Reconnect Free.

family history social media tmbcommuntiy
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

