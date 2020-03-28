Help Meals on Wheels keep safe while delivering

MEALS on Wheels are reaching out to the Bundaberg community as a need for gloves and face masks develops.

Service manager Brandon Searle said they were taking extra precautions to keep people safe but needed help acquiring supplies.

“Bundaberg Meals on Wheels is identified as an essential service so we are continuing to remain open to give clients the meals they require,” Mr Searle said.

“Because we have face-to-face contact with a lot of our clients who fall into that vulnerable age bracket we want to take precautionary measures to make sure our clients, volunteers and staff are safe.”

To arrange a donation of gloves and/or face masks call 4151 5825.