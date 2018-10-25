Help maintain Bundy's coral reefs this weekend

REEF BLITZ: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett and CoralWatch Ambassador Natalie Lobartolo are urging locals to become under water citizen scientists this Sunday.

WORLD-CLASS dive sites are just one of the Bundaberg region's qualities and maintaining a healthy reef is important not only for tourism but for marine life in general.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett and CoralWatch Ambassador Natalie Lobartolo are inviting locals to become under water citizen scientists this Sunday at 7am to help assess and record the health of corals at Barolin Rocks for REEFBLITZ month.

Ms Lobartolo said it's vitally important everyone does their part because reef health affects the whole underwater ecosystem.

"Coral has little algae that live inside the coral tissue that give the coral its energy and colour,” Ms Lobartolo said.

"Its first response to stress is to expel all that algae so the colour chart is a great way to assess its health.

"Without a healthy reef we don't have the things that eat the coral or the fish that depend on the reef during juvenile stages.

"Without reefs we wouldn't have those bigger fish.”