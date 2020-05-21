How you can help keep LifeFlight in the air

AS RESTRICTIONS ease around the state, RACQ LifeFlight is recruiting an army of volunteers in the hope of raising some much needed funds.

Wide Bay community engagement co-ordinator for LifeFlight, Steph McKenzie said while the road to recovery would be long, they hoped to start fundraising activities, at a grassroots level, in July.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Lifeflight Foundation has had to indefinitely postpone or cancel events which contribute significantly to the need to cover up to 30 per cent of the cost of running the community rescue helicopter fleet," Ms McKenzie said.

"It's been a tough few months, but we're looking forward to getting back out to our community."

Ms McKenzie said more than 200 volunteers were the backbone of the LifeFlight Foundation, helping to raise vital funds.

"We would love to build up our already fabulous team of volunteers in the Wide Bay," she said.

"Our volunteers attend events and help out with small jobs leading up to those events, help engage the community and build a strong relationship between locals and RACQ LifeFlight rescue."

If you're interested in joining the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue family contact 4155 2931.