Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LifeFlight pilot Tony Miller and aircrewman John Kennedy.
LifeFlight pilot Tony Miller and aircrewman John Kennedy.
News

How you can help keep LifeFlight in the air

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
21st May 2020 3:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS RESTRICTIONS ease around the state, RACQ LifeFlight is recruiting an army of volunteers in the hope of raising some much needed funds.

Wide Bay community engagement co-ordinator for LifeFlight, Steph McKenzie said while the road to recovery would be long, they hoped to start fundraising activities, at a grassroots level, in July.

>>> LifeFlight choppers remain ready for action during pandemic

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Lifeflight Foundation has had to indefinitely postpone or cancel events which contribute significantly to the need to cover up to 30 per cent of the cost of running the community rescue helicopter fleet," Ms McKenzie said.

"It's been a tough few months, but we're looking forward to getting back out to our community."

>>> LifeFlight's need for life-saving donations

Ms McKenzie said more than 200 volunteers were the backbone of the LifeFlight Foundation, helping to raise vital funds.

"We would love to build up our already fabulous team of volunteers in the Wide Bay," she said.

"Our volunteers attend events and help out with small jobs leading up to those events, help engage the community and build a strong relationship between locals and RACQ LifeFlight rescue."

If you're interested in joining the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue family contact 4155 2931.

bundaberg racq lifeflight rescue bundaberg volunteers racq lifeflight
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sweetest campaign celebrates sunny state

        premium_icon Sweetest campaign celebrates sunny state

        News #MakingItForQLD has been trending on social media platforms since the campaign was first introduced by the State Government last month.

        Barnacle-covered bottle could have made 14,000km trip here

        premium_icon Barnacle-covered bottle could have made 14,000km trip here

        Offbeat You won't believe where the bottle might have originated

        FORECAST: Bundy temps to plummet this weekend

        premium_icon FORECAST: Bundy temps to plummet this weekend

        News RESIDENTS will have to rug up this weekend as a rainband, travelling up from the...

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        premium_icon Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        News Subscribe for the latest news and some top of the line headphones