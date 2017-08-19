23°
News

Help is just a phone call away

Mikayla Haupt
| 19th Aug 2017 11:30 AM
ON THE LINE: Lester Lewis has been a Lifeline telephone operator for a decade.
ON THE LINE: Lester Lewis has been a Lifeline telephone operator for a decade. Craig Warhurst

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WITH lives literally on the line, it's the clear and calm voice of a Telephone Crisis Supporter that can turn someone's life around.

One of these operators, Lester Lewis has been behind the line for a decade and is giving caring and eager-to-help people in the Bundaberg community a chance to become part of the Lifeline team with a telephone Supporter training course.

Mr Lewis said everyone who calls has the belief that they are in a crisis and by focusing on strengths and empowering the person on the other end of the line, it can be solved.

"Some ten years ago I was working in a role that assisted small businesses grow and develop and, in some sad instances, to help people save their business from disaster,” he said.

"I well remember two occasions where I had a gut feeling that something was very amiss with these clients and that they had, indeed, come almost to the end of their tether.

"I didn't know how to deal with those signs they had given me, nor did I know how I could help them outside of the financial role. Coincidentally, I saw a story in the paper asking for volunteers at Lifeline to train to become a telephone crisis supporter and thought that it may well be what I should apply for, to learn some skills that would help me help such clients.”

Mr Lewis said while the motive behind each call may vary, they have one common ground - they are all human.

Issues regarding relationships, sadness, grief and loneliness are the major contributors.

"We learn not to panic and that the call isn't about you, it's about them,” he said.

"You establish a connection and work together to get to a decision.

"You'd be surprised some of the time it's a case of people not being able to see the woods for the trees.

"The training is world-class and we have a magnificent support system, you're never alone.”

He said they are hoping for 20-25 people to attend the sessions and if they get more and additional one will be held.

"On reflection, I'm so pleased I saw then responded to that advertisement and story asking for volunteers at Lifeline,” he said.

"It has been well spent over 10 years, and I now have a family away from home.”

If you are interested in finding out more, there will be a face-to-face information session held at the Bundaberg Lifeline Centre, 3a River Terrace, on September 5.

Bundaberg News Mail
Man, 33, stabbed in chest and hit by car after dispute

Man, 33, stabbed in chest and hit by car after dispute

A MAN has reportedly been stabbed in the chest then hit by a car after an altercation at a rural property.

What Keith Pitt has in common with Vegemite

Vegemite is Australian owned once again, just like Keith Pitt.

MP reassures the electorate amid hot topic

Man falls off first-floor balcony at Millbank

Paramedics were called to the Millbank home about 10.30pm yesterday.

Man taken to Bundaberg Hospital with head injuries

Dad found with missing blue cat and three stolen bikes

court

Three bikes, drugs in search

Local Partners

Blake's chance to shine

EVERY Saturday you will see young Blake Sindel at Martens Oval cheering on his three brothers as they play the world game.

Bundy lifesavers in running for top awards

NEW SEASON: Lifesaver Gemma Henricksen and lifeguard Ben Davis at Nielson Park Beach.

Duo will now contest Surf Life Saving Queensland's top honours

Come fly away with kite club at local festival

FLYING HIGH: Keep an eye out for the giant flying octopus at the Moore Park Beach Festival. The 10m x 30m kite is from the Redcliffe Kite Club.

Queensland kite club part of Moore Park Beach Arts Festival

200 exhibitors at massive expo

GREAT OUTDOORS: The Wide Bay and Fraser Coast Home Show and Caravan, Camping, 4x4 and Fishing Expo is on this weekend.

Get excited over upcoming event

Fishing sale to be held

BIG RED: Scott Svensson with his nephew Andon who caught his first red emperor while fishing off Bundaberg last weekend.

Chance to spot whales while out fishing

Swedish TV drama turns up heat

Farang turns crime drama genre on its head and explores complex relationship of dad and daughter

Aboriginal artists' call to action

Anwar Young, winner of this year's overall prize and last year's young artist prize.

Important messages of survival and healing

Radio host Matt Okine leaps to small screen

Valene Kane, Matt Okine and Harriet Dyer star in the TV series The Other Guy.

First foray into acting a long time in the making

Hollywood’s new highest paid actress

Jennifer Lawrence had to settle for third this year behind Emma Stone and Jennifer Aniston.

CAN you guess who has dethroned Jennifer Lawrence?

Movie trailer dubbed too racy for TV

Alicia Vikander stars in Tulip Fever.

THE trailer for Tulip Fever is so saucy some networks have banned it

Liz Hurley, 52, has never looked better

She’s definitely not shy to pose in a bikini.

Life in your 50s has never looked as good as it does on Liz Hurley.

Big Bang Theory star spills details about Season 11

Mayim Bialik plays Amy Farrah Fowler on The Big Bang Theory.

MAYIM Bialik has shared some details about what fans can expect.

SUBDIVISION ALEADY COUNCIL APPROVED FOR 7 BLOCKS 2000 M2 IN SIZE

Lot 7 Morton Close, Apple Tree Creek 4660

Residential Land Small Development or Subdivision Council Approved and Surveyed -7 X 2000 m2 ... $129,000

Small Development or Subdivision Council Approved and Surveyed -7 X 2000 m2 BLOCKS. Unfinished Project or subdivision may suit investors looking to capitalize...

ONLY 3 YEARS YOUNG! GRAB IT NOW!

83 Malvern Drive, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 4 2 2 $290,000

Well designed 4-bedroom family home on a massive 1205m2 block located in the Majestic Palms Estate. A fantastic opportunity to live in a near new home in beautiful...

REDUCED BY $10,000 - CALL NOW!

23 Hinkler Avenue, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 3 $309,000

Situated on the high side of the roundabout near Bundaberg North Primary School out of harm's way including the biggest ever flood in recorded history of 2013 sits...

HUGE ENTERTAINING AREA PLUS 6M x 6M SHED

57 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 3 $239,000

With 3 built in bedrooms, air conditioned open plan living, ceiling fans throughout, huge covered outdoor entertaining area, attached car accommodation with drive...

4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, IN GROUND POOL, 1012m2 BLOCK

10 Hampson Street, Millbank 4670

House 4 1 3 $219,000

Be quick to organise your inspection of this must see brick house ready for you to add your own cosmetic personal touches to turn this house into your new...

BEST VALUE BLOCK ON THE HUMMOCK - ONLY $89,000!!!

6 Bayview Tce, Qunaba 4670

Residential Land POTENTIAL FOR AN IRREPLACEABLE EVER CHANGING VIEW Positioned on the eastern side ... $89,000

POTENTIAL FOR AN IRREPLACEABLE EVER CHANGING VIEW Positioned on the eastern side of the Hummock is this fantastic 800m2 certainly provides potential breathtaking...

GREAT VALUE 3 BEDROOM ON 1,012m2 BLOCK

16 Marks Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 1 1 $167,500

With 3 great size bedrooms, separate dining and lounge areas, 1,012m2 allotment, concrete stumps, good roof and guttering plus aluminum windows throughout, this...

OUTSTANDING VALUE - 2 LIVING AREAS, POOL IN SANCTUARY PARK

54 Greathead Road, Ashfield 4670

House 4 2 2 $379,000

Here is a fantastic property perfect for those looking to purchase a modern brick home loaded with extras close to schools and located in a great area. This 4...

ATTENTION DEVELOPERS /INVESTORS SUB DIVISON OPPORTUNITY SEEKING EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

Lot 2 Birthamba Road, South Kolan 4670

Residential Land 102.8 HA OF SUBDIVIONAL LAND - SOUTH KOLAN QLD 4670 Rural residential ... Expressions of...

102.8 HA OF SUBDIVIONAL LAND - SOUTH KOLAN QLD 4670 Rural residential zone (minimum of 4000m2 blocks) Only 20 minutes drive to Bundaberg City Close to local...

ALL YOU NEED IS LOVEJOY STREET

7 Lovejoy Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 4 $269,000

7 Lovejoy Street Avenell Heights is a great name for a street and can provide lot's of love and joy for the new owners to be, as it has done for the current owners...

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South

Open for inspection homes August 17 - 23

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry