I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

ONLINE not-for-profit GIVIT is encouraging people to show their kindness this Christmas by donate a present to children living in care across the state this Christmas.

GIVIT is supporting the Department of Communities, Child Safety and Disability Services in its gift drive to collect more than 8000 brand new Christmas presents for children and young people living in care.

To find out where your donation will go around Bundaberg or for more information go to www .givit.org.au/our-charities.