TRANSITION TO WORK: Savannah Kittle was able to gain employment after completing the TtW program at Impact. She is pictured here with her grandfather.
Careers

Help for youth to transition to work with 31 job initiative

Emma Reid
by
4th Jul 2018 4:44 PM
WITH hopes to help cut the unemployment rate in Bundaberg, Impact Community Services are running an initiative to get 31 clients signed up in the 31 days of July.

Impact's Transition to Work acting team leader Troy Last said it was a referral-based program which ran in conjunction with the Transition to Work program.

Mr Last said 31 clients in 31 days aimed to achieve further engagement of the youth in the Bundaberg and Childers area to improve rates of youth unemployment and education disengagement.

He said Transition to Work was a new and exciting program which would provide intensive pre-employment case management to help young people between 15-21 years of age build skills, confidence and readiness to engage in employment or education.

"As opposed to the traditional and more adult-orientated job active services, TtW provides a more time intensive program specifically structured to allow a strong personal relationship between participants and providers,” he said.

"We help them understand what is expected of them in the workplace and help develop the skills, attitudes and behaviours expected by employers.”

TwT helped Bundaberg's Savannah Kittle gain employment after she was provided with support to complete a certificate in disability support.

Mr Last said all the hard work had paid off for Ms Kittle who was nominated for Equity Vocational Education and Training (VET) Student of the Year.

    Local Partners