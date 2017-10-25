28°
Help for flood-hit farmers

A cane field along Bargara Road under water after heavy rainfall in the region.
by Craig Warhurst

RECORD October rains have hit Bundaberg region farmers hard, with many losing crops and income because of the deluge.

Now flood-affected Bundaberg, North Burnett and Gladstone region farmers can apply for financial assistance.

Acting Agriculture Minister Anthony Lynham said farmers could apply for Category B loans under the joint Commonwealth-State Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements.

"Damage assessments continue but preliminary reports indicate heavy rain and flood inundation has destroyed winter cereals, vegetable and pulse crops just prior to harvest as well as damaged infrastructure and stranded some livestock,” Dr Lynham said.

"Some sugar cane growers have yet to harvest and will have to wait until the ground is sufficiently dry. Some inundated cane will need to be replanted.

"To help affected producers recover quickly, we've activated Category B assistance.”

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson welcomed the announcement and said it would assist producers who had once again found themselves at the mercy of the elements.

"Cane and vegetable growers around Bundaberg have been significantly affected and there are consequences for macadamia and citrus growers,” she said.

Producers who have suffered impacts to crops, stock or infrastructure are urged to contact QRIDA on 1800 623 946.

They can also contact their nearest Department of Agriculture and Fisheries regional office or call DAF on 13 25 23.

Topics:  farmers financial assistance flood grants

Bundaberg News Mail
