Help dog lovers do more good

IT'S been a tough year for the dedicated team at Red Collar Rescue.

With funds wearing thin, a devastating experience with a parvo ridden puppy and the challenge of trying to set up at a new location, spirits have been at an all-time low at the Biggenden charity.

But volunteers Juliet Oliver and Yari Ottoboni are hoping an upcoming fundraiser will see the community band together for a night of fun and festivities to help Red Collar Rescue get back on their feet.

Tickets are available for Rock for Red Collar, a night of great live music, delicious food and lots of raffles and prizes.

Ms Oliver said the event was in its third year and aimed to raise much-needed funds for the organisation.

"So that we can continue to save all of the dogs on death row, we need to continually ask the community for support,” she said.

"This fundraiser has been created through the generosity of the local businesses who are basically giving up their time to help us for free.”

Ms Oliver said the night would kick off at Rowers on the River on September 2 and would include entertainment from various artists including Smooth Velvet, Bella Bliss Studios and The Gypsy Lounge Tribal Belly Dance.

For $65, event-goers can enjoy the range of great entertainment along with a delicious three-course meal.

Ms Oliver said after a horrible year, staff were ready to let their hair down and have a fun night with their supporters.

"This year we had quite a lot happen that really shook all of us,” she said.

"One of those things was finding Ruby, the little puppy with parvo, who unfortunately died from her condition.

"That was a hard moment for everyone.”

Earlier this year, Ruby was found by police after she was kicked and tortured by juveniles and taken to Monto, where the Bundaberg Red Collar Rescue team picked the fur baby up.

While in the care of the local team, the pup was diagnosed with parvo and spent several days excreting roundworms before the disease killed her.

Ms Oliver said the fundraiser would hopefully help lift the spirits of staff while also raising funds to keep the operations of Red Collar Rescue going.

She said the team were hoping to sell 150 tickets and had already had generous support from a range of businesses.

"We have asked quite a few businesses if they would like to donate some prizes for our raffle and the response has been amazing,” she said.

"Everyone we have gone to has had something to do with Red Collar, whether they have helped us save a dog or something else, they continue to support us.”

If you would like to buy a ticket to the event, or , if you are a business wishing to donate, contact Juliet Oliver on 0458 539 867.

You can also purchase tickets by calling the Vetcross Superstore on 4152 5939.