Help calls almost double this storm season

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

IT'S been a volatile start to the storm season in Bundaberg with higher than average calls for assistance since September 1.

The region copped more than 655mm of rain during October and November and emergency services are asking for the community to be prepared.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said the last two months of spring seemed to be one of the worst times for storms in the area.

He said there were more than 500 jobs during this these months, which was an increase of 45 per cent on weather related callouts compared to the previous last two years.

He said the swiftwater rescue firefighters had also been called to seven incidents this storm season - already more than the previous storm season.

SES Unit Local Patrol Officer Kieran Galey spoke with the NewsMail saying there has been an increase of 280% of call outs this storm season compared to last.

The local SES units had already responded to more than 621 callouts this storm season, which is greater than the total number of call-outs for the two previous storm seasons combined.

SES FLOOD STORM EMERGENCY 132 500 Mike Knott BUN041217SES4

Mr Galey said SES members were now on stand-by to help if needed but minimising the risk was important for community members.

He said as we headed into cyclone season there is a big focus this year in Bundaberg particularly to encourage people to tie down loose items in their yard.

SES members Christine Gaze and Wayne Chapman reviewing current tasks and allocating to the team. Mike Knott BUN041217SES2

More so due to recent incidents where items have been flung around during the last two storms.

"There is still a lot of debris laying around from the last weather event,” Mr Galey said.

Items to consider securing would be trampolines, outside blinds, light table and chairs along with backyard and pool toys.

All emergency organisations are reminding the people of Bundaberg to be alert but bot alarmed.

"The weather we have had in last few days is not like Cyclone Debbie or the flooding of 2013,” Mr Galey said.

"But we always need to remain ready.”