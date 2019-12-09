Help Bundy police: 6 people cops want to speak with

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal which occurred on Tuesday December 3 2019 at about 8.20pm.Reference: QP1902415225.

BUNDABERG Police have released images of six people they would like to speak with in relation to a number of offences around town.

1) Targo St, Bundaberg Central:

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent stealing which occurred on Wednesday, November 6 about 1.55pm.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent stealing which occurred on Targo St.

Reference: QP1902201291.

2) Bourbong St, Bundaberg Central:

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent liquor offence which occurred on Bourbong St.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent liquor offence which occurred on Tuesday, November 19 about 1.30pm.

Reference: QP1902296041.

3) Christie St, Walkervale:

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent fare evasion which occurred in Walkervale.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent fare evasion which occurred on Tuesday October 29 about 2.47pm.

Reference: QP1902144894.

4) Fairymead Rd, Bundaberg North:

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent stealing which occurred on Fairymead Rd.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent stealing which occurred on Sunday, December 1 about 9.30am.

Reference: QP1902393268.

5) Bourbong St, Bundaberg Central:

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal which occurred on Bourbong St.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal which occurred on Tuesday, December 3 about 8.20pm.

Reference: QP1902415225.

6) Bourbong St, Bundaberg West:

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent wilful damage which occurred on Bourbong St.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent wilful damage which occurred on Friday, December 6 about 11.45am.

Reference: QP1902431273.

Anyone with information is asked to call Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the appropriate reference number.