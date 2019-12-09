Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal which occurred on Tuesday December 3 2019 at about 8.20pm.Reference: QP1902415225.
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal which occurred on Tuesday December 3 2019 at about 8.20pm.Reference: QP1902415225.
News

Help Bundy police: 6 people cops want to speak with

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
9th Dec 2019 12:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG Police have released images of six people they would like to speak with in relation to a number of offences around town.

1) Targo St, Bundaberg Central:

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent stealing which occurred on Wednesday, November 6 about 1.55pm.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent stealing which occurred on Targo St.
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent stealing which occurred on Targo St.

Reference: QP1902201291.

2) Bourbong St, Bundaberg Central:

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent liquor offence which occurred on Bourbong St.
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent liquor offence which occurred on Bourbong St.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent liquor offence which occurred on Tuesday, November 19 about 1.30pm.

Reference: QP1902296041.

3) Christie St, Walkervale:

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent fare evasion which occurred in Walkervale.
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent fare evasion which occurred in Walkervale.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent fare evasion which occurred on Tuesday October 29 about 2.47pm.

Reference: QP1902144894.

4) Fairymead Rd, Bundaberg North:

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent stealing which occurred on Fairymead Rd.
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent stealing which occurred on Fairymead Rd.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent stealing which occurred on Sunday, December 1 about 9.30am.

Reference: QP1902393268.

5) Bourbong St, Bundaberg Central:

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal which occurred on Bourbong St.
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal which occurred on Bourbong St.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal which occurred on Tuesday, December 3 about 8.20pm.

Reference: QP1902415225.

6) Bourbong St, Bundaberg West:

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent wilful damage which occurred on Bourbong St.
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent wilful damage which occurred on Bourbong St.

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent wilful damage which occurred on Friday, December 6 about 11.45am.

Reference: QP1902431273.

Anyone with information is asked to call Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the appropriate reference number.

queensland police
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former judge speaks about his role in Paradise inquiry

        premium_icon Former judge speaks about his role in Paradise inquiry

        News “It’s too early to be commenting on the nature of any findings,” he said.

        Update on fires at Kinkuna, Lowmead, Mingo and more

        Update on fires at Kinkuna, Lowmead, Mingo and more

        News QFES info on fires around Bundy

        • 9th Dec 2019 11:14 AM
        ‘It snowballed’: The photo that changed a mum's life

        ‘It snowballed’: The photo that changed a mum's life

        Lifestyle Eleesha Quinn’s life was changed by an Instagram photo.

        OPINION: What's happened to skin on chicken?

        premium_icon OPINION: What's happened to skin on chicken?

        News Columnist questions the availability of skin on chicken