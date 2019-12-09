Help Bundy police: 6 people cops want to speak with
BUNDABERG Police have released images of six people they would like to speak with in relation to a number of offences around town.
1) Targo St, Bundaberg Central:
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent stealing which occurred on Wednesday, November 6 about 1.55pm.
Reference: QP1902201291.
2) Bourbong St, Bundaberg Central:
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent liquor offence which occurred on Tuesday, November 19 about 1.30pm.
Reference: QP1902296041.
3) Christie St, Walkervale:
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent fare evasion which occurred on Tuesday October 29 about 2.47pm.
Reference: QP1902144894.
4) Fairymead Rd, Bundaberg North:
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent stealing which occurred on Sunday, December 1 about 9.30am.
Reference: QP1902393268.
5) Bourbong St, Bundaberg Central:
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal which occurred on Tuesday, December 3 about 8.20pm.
Reference: QP1902415225.
6) Bourbong St, Bundaberg West:
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent wilful damage which occurred on Friday, December 6 about 11.45am.
Reference: QP1902431273.
Anyone with information is asked to call Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the appropriate reference number.