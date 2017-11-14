Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Help adopt a family for Christmas

HELP: Adopt a family for Christmas.
HELP: Adopt a family for Christmas. Erin Smith
Emma Reid
by

'TIS that time of year again to celebrate and be merry with loved ones.

But not everyone in the Bundaberg region can celebrate in the same way as it can be a difficult time of year for families doing it tough.

The NewsMail has launched its Adopt a Family Christmas Appeal to help make a difference.

Bundaberg organisations, Centacare Homestay, Edon Place, Centacare, Bundaberg Baptist Family Day Care Scheme and Bundaberg Baptist Church, Phoenix House, Regional Housing Limited, and Impact Make your Mark have help to find those who need help and are listed on page 14 in today's NewsMail.

All you have to do is decide who you would like to help and contact the organisation for details.

Topics:  adopt a family christmas help

Bundaberg News Mail

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Storm devastates a quarter of historic park

Storm devastates a quarter of historic park

HISTORIC trees that used to stand tall in Queens Park, the Old Botanic Gardens snapped, twisted and fell like dominoes in last week's storm.

Hobby reaches new high for Angel Flight pilot

FLYING TO HELP: David Newby is a pilot for Angel Flight.

"This volunteer is a hero in our eyes...”

Late-night bedroom intruder scared off by screams

Appearing from jail via video-link, Lex Garry Power pleaded guilty to entering a dwelling with intent by break at night on Wednesday, April 26.

Court hears screams scare off man

Coast woman steals car, heads west and steals fuel: police

EMERGENCY SERVICES: Police

Woman, 29, to face court after early morning intercept

Local Partners