HELP: Adopt a family for Christmas.

'TIS that time of year again to celebrate and be merry with loved ones.

But not everyone in the Bundaberg region can celebrate in the same way as it can be a difficult time of year for families doing it tough.

The NewsMail has launched its Adopt a Family Christmas Appeal to help make a difference.

Bundaberg organisations, Centacare Homestay, Edon Place, Centacare, Bundaberg Baptist Family Day Care Scheme and Bundaberg Baptist Church, Phoenix House, Regional Housing Limited, and Impact Make your Mark have help to find those who need help and are listed on page 14 in today's NewsMail.

All you have to do is decide who you would like to help and contact the organisation for details.