Help a good cause by donating clothes

NEED a donation reason?

How about a change of season?

Spring is here and Red Cross Shops are calling on the public to de-clutter their wardrobes and make space for the new season's purchases as we head into the warmer months.

Head of retail, Richard Wood says when making your next fashion purchase, consider the 'one in, one out' rule and donate your high quality pieces to Red Cross Shops.

"We're particularly grateful for spring and summer items so we can stock affordable and stylish fashion over the coming months,” he said.

"Rather than let your unwanted clothes end up as landfill, take them to a Red Cross shop where they can really make a difference.”

He said while you're in-store donating, take the opportunity to pick up a new outfit.

"We have something for everyone - from the fashionista looking for unique vintage pieces through to the budget conscious shopper who's after affordable everyday necessities,” Mr Wood said.

Red Cross has 160 stores in all states and territories and donated goods make up 90% of sales.

When you donate clothes you no longer wear or don't have room for, Red Cross is able to sell them to raise money for our vital support services, helping people when times are tough around Australia and overseas.

To find a Red Cross shop visit www.redcross.org.

au/findmyshop

The Bundaberg store is found at unit 4, Mid Town Shopping Centre, 9 Maryborough St and is open Monday to Friday 9am - 4pm or Saturday 9am - noon.