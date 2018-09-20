Help a firey by hooking a fish or two at fishing classic

FISHING COMP: Calavos Rural Fire Service volunteers Steve George, Anne George, James Marsman and Falon Punter fishing in the mouth of the Elliott River.

YOU may ask what are these fire fighters doing at the beach with fishing rods?

Well, they are sizing up their skills for this Sunday's inaugural Elliott Heads Family Fishing Classic.

Coast to the Country Realty's Kevin Stewart is organising the event and said it wasn't the typical fishing competition.

"It's a catch and release tournament where people take a photo of their legal size fish and post it to the Facebook page,” Mr Stewart said.

"It really doesn't matter if you are a young kid or a professional fisher, anyone can join with free entry.”

Mr Stewart said a gold coin donation would be donated to the local rural fire service.

The volunteer fire fighters from Calavos Rural Fire Service said the support would go along way.

Volunteer James Marsman encouraged the community to go along and enjoy not only the fishing, but a sausage and check out the fire fighter display.

"We are entering our peak fire season and ask for all families to do their part in keeping their home areas clear of overgrown vegetation and ensure all, in the home, have a clear understanding of the homes fire evacuation plan,” he said.

The lines will cast off from 6am Sunday morning at Lihs St, Elliott Heads, register at https://bit.ly/2xmJ9yY or go to Elliott Heads Family Fishing Classic on Facebook.