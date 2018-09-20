Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FISHING COMP: Calavos Rural Fire Service volunteers Steve George, Anne George, James Marsman and Falon Punter fishing in the mouth of the Elliott River.
FISHING COMP: Calavos Rural Fire Service volunteers Steve George, Anne George, James Marsman and Falon Punter fishing in the mouth of the Elliott River. Mike Knott BUN190918CALAVOS9
News

Help a firey by hooking a fish or two at fishing classic

Emma Reid
by
20th Sep 2018 4:37 PM

YOU may ask what are these fire fighters doing at the beach with fishing rods?

Well, they are sizing up their skills for this Sunday's inaugural Elliott Heads Family Fishing Classic.

Coast to the Country Realty's Kevin Stewart is organising the event and said it wasn't the typical fishing competition.

"It's a catch and release tournament where people take a photo of their legal size fish and post it to the Facebook page,” Mr Stewart said.

FISHING COMP: Calavos Rural Fire Service volunteers Steve George, Anne George, James Marsman and Falon Punter fishing in the mouth of the Elliott River.
FISHING COMP: Calavos Rural Fire Service volunteers Steve George, Anne George, James Marsman and Falon Punter fishing in the mouth of the Elliott River. Mike Knott BUN190918CALAVOS11

"It really doesn't matter if you are a young kid or a professional fisher, anyone can join with free entry.”

Mr Stewart said a gold coin donation would be donated to the local rural fire service.

The volunteer fire fighters from Calavos Rural Fire Service said the support would go along way.

Volunteer James Marsman encouraged the community to go along and enjoy not only the fishing, but a sausage and check out the fire fighter display.

"We are entering our peak fire season and ask for all families to do their part in keeping their home areas clear of overgrown vegetation and ensure all, in the home, have a clear understanding of the homes fire evacuation plan,” he said.

FISHING COMP: Calavos Rural Fire Service volunteers Steve George, Falon Punter, Anne George and James Marsman fishing in the mouth of the Elliott River.
FISHING COMP: Calavos Rural Fire Service volunteers Steve George, Falon Punter, Anne George and James Marsman fishing in the mouth of the Elliott River. Mike Knott BUN190918CALAVOS13

The lines will cast off from 6am Sunday morning at Lihs St, Elliott Heads, register at https://bit.ly/2xmJ9yY or go to Elliott Heads Family Fishing Classic on Facebook.

bundaberg calavos rural fire service coast to country elliott heads elliott heads family fishing classic
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    IGA REVAMP: New cafe plus exciting trolley feature coming

    premium_icon IGA REVAMP: New cafe plus exciting trolley feature coming

    News COFFEE addicts will be spoiled for choice when a brand new cafe opens its doors in two weeks time.

    Man jailed for punching teen, assaulting him with beer cans

    premium_icon Man jailed for punching teen, assaulting him with beer cans

    Crime Childers man cops two-and-a-half year prison sentence

    Reports man bitten by taipan

    Reports man bitten by taipan

    Breaking Crews are assessing a man for a potential taipan bite

    Dad breaks glass bottle on bar, smashed it on man's head

    premium_icon Dad breaks glass bottle on bar, smashed it on man's head

    Crime Bundy father to spend next seven months behind bars

    Local Partners