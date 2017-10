THE AFL football season may be over for the lads at Brother's Bulldogs, but they aren't dropping the ball. They will hold a cent sale on October 21. Pictured: Bailey Reid

THE AFL football season may be over for the lads at Brother's Bulldogs, but they aren't dropping the ball.

The club is busy fundraising for the juniors and will hold a cent sale on October 21 at the East Bundaberg Sports Club.

Doors open 10am, and the cent sale starts at 1.30pm. Cost is $4 and includes afternoon tea.

To book a table phone 4151 3133.