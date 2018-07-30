HELP A BATTLER: A night for Bundaberg's little Mimi

FUN TIME: Mimi Howard enjoying her ride on Diamond at the Riding for the Disabled workshop last year.

FUN TIME: Mimi Howard enjoying her ride on Diamond at the Riding for the Disabled workshop last year. Mike Knott BUN280617RDA6

A TWO-course dinner at Rowers on the River will help change the life of a little Bundaberg girl, and her family.

Mimi Howard was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of one.

It's a disability that has affected her whole body, stopping her from walking on her own.

The six year old undertakes therapy and treatment which has made a huge difference in her life and the steps to getting her to walking one day.

Something her family said people took for granted so often.

Every 14 hours a child is born with cerebral palsy, making it the most common childhood physical disability in Australia.

It affects the way the brain controls the body's muscles resulting in speech, movement and posture difficulties.

Having cerebral palsy can be like being inside a body you can't fully control.

The condition may be accompanied by other difficulties, such as vision, epilepsy, cognition and learning and other medical complications.

Many causes are unknown, although it is believed to be associated with injury or changes to the developing brain. The disorder becomes visible early in life and is a permanent condition.

This is the third year the Bundaberg fundraiser will be held and after raising more than $25,000 in the past years, Mimi's family are very grateful.

The event will be held on August 11 and there will be plenty of fun for the whole family with an auction, raffles and live music.

For more information or to book a ticket phone Mattea 0478 009 472 or Rod 0435 935 060.