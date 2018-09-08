Hellmuth's huge impact on Wallaroos

Wallaroos trainer and the BRL's volunteer of the year, Wayne Hellmuth. Bundaberg Rugby League major semi final: Wallaroos v Waves Tigers at Salter Oval.

THE MAN: Wayne Hellmuth is an unmistakable presence on the sideline.

Hellmuth's orange shirt, cap, and instantly recognisable features have been a mainstay on the sidelines of most Bundaberg Rugby League game days for the past decade, and this year he was honoured as the BRL's volunteer of the year.

"It was good. I was away for the two weeks they lost - I was on holidays - but that's what they said, they need me around,” he said after the major semi-final win a fortnight ago.

"It's good to keep them together. They're a bunch of great players - there's six under-18s out there (tonight).

"It's all about the footy.

"I've been here for 10 years with them now.

"We're building all the time, with Peter (Waters, coach) and Robbo (Scott Robertson, president), they bring that good calming influence to the team.

"I had a couple of good years with the rep sides, the 20s and seniors in the past two years. It felt good. It's good to get noticed for the hard work we do. All these blokes, everyone on the staff puts in a lot of hard work.

"We are a good little group now and it's been good to get that extra staff. Everything works off those people.”

Waters praised Hellmuth's decade-long contribution to the club, that started through Hellmuth's talented front-rower son Corey.

"His knowledge and treatment of injuries, the boys absolutely love him,” Waters said.

"When he first came in to the club I was coaching Corey in the under-12s. he was dedicated to following his boys and decided to get into the medical side of things.

"He's been here for about 10 years, every week he's there. He does rep and he follows teams his son isn't remotely involved in. He's a major part of the club.”

Hellmuth was there on the bench when Wallaroos lost last year's grand final in the last three minutes, and he will be there when the Maryborough club tries to go one win further today.