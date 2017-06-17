He'll always be a Bundy boy

MAROON DREAM: Coen Hess is set to play against New South Wales next week.

BUNDABERG'S Coen Hess might be a raging bull on the NRL field, but off it he is just a quiet 20-year-old according to his mother Debra.

The new Queensland Maroons player will next week make his Origin debut against New South Wales in Sydney with many hoping he can provide the same devastating runs that have seen him score eight tries for North Queensland this season.

While he presents a commanding figure on the field, off it he is just a normal part of the Hess family.

His mother Debra Hess, currently in Townsville, explains the real Coen when he gets home.

"He's fairly quiet and he's just Coen to us,” she said.

"He's quiet and purely focused on his sport but can be a funny young fella as well.”

And it is this determination that has seen him get to the top in just under two seasons.

When Hess runs out he will be one of the youngest to debut with only 22 NRL games under his belt.

"He gives it his best when he is out there and improves each time,” Debra said.

"Whatever he is doing we just tell him to keep doing it right.

"He is a really good kid and is always very humble to everyone.”

So with his quiet persona can he handle the big time?

"We hope so,” Debra said.

"We watched the QRL interview earlier this week with him and he knew what to say and has only gotten better with handling the limelight.

"When he puts his mind to something he gives it 110% so we know he will do well.”

For the Hess family, football has always been a part of life.

Coen got his first taste of it at just four weeks of age as he went to his Warren's grand final.

The forward then got involved while he was still in Bundaberg at the age of 6.

"He used to go down to the footy fields with dad,” Debra revealed.

"Then Ivan Groves and Ricky Savidge asked if he could play for Across The Waves as they were a couple of players short.

"He then played a few games before we moved to Mount Isa.”

From there the rest is history with Hess playing football there until he got a scholarship with the Cowboys and moved to Townsville.

"It's very surreal and incredible how far he has gone,” Debra said.

"We'll be watching him down there next week and we are totally stoked and proud for him.”

While Bundy may have been a little part of his career, the area isn't forgotten. "He will always been born in Bundaberg, raised in Mount Isa and currently living in Townsville,” Debra said.