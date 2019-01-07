Helicopters, dog squad called in on Bundaberg highway chase

Police on 3-hour highway chase by three truck thieves overnight

THREE people involved in a truck theft at Bundaberg have led police on a dramatic chase across more than 300km of the Bruce Highway.

Queensland Police Service is investigating after a truck, reportedly stolen yesterday at Goobarrum, was used in a petrol drive-off at Gin Gin last night.

The petrol theft was reported about 3.40pm, after which the vehicle was spotted by police at Sandy Creek Eureka.

Despite their attempts, police were unable to intercept the truck.

More than two hours later, police spotted the truck being driven erratically on Bruce Highway.

Once again, officers attempted to intercept the truck, this time at Gympie, but the driver still refused to stop and continued along the Bruce Highway.

The chase took a sudden turn at the Caboolture exit at Old Toorbul Point Rd, where police deployed a tyre deflation device.

The truck came to a stop two kilometres later, when it collided with a telegraph pole - bringing down powerlines in the process.

Police allege the driver of the truck fled on foot after the collision and a ground, dog squad and helicopter search ensued.

The driver and two passengers were found 30 minutes later and treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken by ambulance to Royal Brisbane Hospital.

They all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Updates to follow.