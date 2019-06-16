Menu
A LifeFlight Helicopter was involved in the search near Gayndah.
Helicopter search for man limited by fog

Chris Burns
16th Jun 2019 11:04 AM
THE rescue helicopter and the emergency services were involved in a five-hour search for a man who crashed his car near Gayndah this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the man had crashed his car near Little Woodmillar Rd at about 4.40am.

The man had minor injuries but called police to say he was lost and had low battery remaining on his phone.

"He is okay but with minor injuries," the spokeswoman said.

"There's no concerns there."

Queensland Ambulance Service's senior operations supervisor, Martin Kelly, said the search was called off at about 9.30am when the man was found with friends at the Gayndah Fire Station.

The man had a minor cut on his lip.

Mr Kelly said that the rescue helicopter was called during the search near Boynewood but that it could be used because of fog.

There were also two QFES fire trucks used in the search.

