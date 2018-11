RESCUED: The young man fell off a property at Agnes Water.

A TEENAGER is currently in hospital in a serious but stable condition after falling off a balcony at an Agnes Water property last night.

At 6.20pm, the Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the house, where the boy sustained serious leg and rib injuries.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was then dispatched to transport him from the scene to Bundaberg Hospital.