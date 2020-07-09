Helicopter rescue on the cards for snake bite victim

SNAKE BITE: Paramedics are on scene at a Burnett snake bite. (Picture: File)

UPDATE: 2.15pm

A rescue helicopter has been dispatched from Bundaberg.

Paramedics remain with the patient who is in a stable condition.

UPDATE: 1.31pm

Paramedics are currently on scene treating a 20-year-old male who was bitten on the hand.

Fire and rescue crews are assessing if the area is suitable for a helicopter winch.

12:45pm

Paramedics are currently trying to reach a man stuck inside Mt Walsh National Park.

The patient, in a hard to reach area of the national park near Biggenden was reportedly bitten by a snake.

Fire and rescue crews are currently on route to the scene, however if they are unable to reach the patient a rescue helicopter will be brought in.

More to come …