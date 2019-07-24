Traffic blocked, injured airlifted after head-on crash

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is on its way to a crash at Dum Dum.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is on its way to a crash at Dum Dum.

Update 7.50pm: NSW Police confirmed they are investigating a two-car crash that seriously injured two people today.

About 5.30pm, emergency services attended Kyogle Road near the intersection of Mount Warning Road in Dum Dum, north of Nimbin, after reports two cars had crashed head-on.

Officers from Tweed Byron Police District attended the scene, with the Volunteer Rescue Association, NSW Ambulance Paramedics and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

Both drivers sustained serious injuries. A 21-year-old man was airlifted, and a 60-year-old woman was transported by road, to Gold Coast University Hospital.

Traffic is blocked in both directions and diversions are in place onto Smiths Creek Road.

A crime scene has been established and the Ballina Crash Investigation Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

UPDATE 6pm: TWO patients remain trapped in their cars after a head-on crash as the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter prepares to land at Uki sportsfields.

Original story: THE Westapc Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to a head-on collision on Kyogle Road at Dum Dum north of Uki.

It's understood a man in his 20s has suffered a broken leg and a woman in her 60s has chest pains.

The fire brigade, VRA and police are on scene, and crews are working to clear a spot for the helicopter to land.

