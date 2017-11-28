UPDATE: Woman in 'stable condition' after incident at Agnes Water

There are reports a tractor has rolled over on the Bruce Highway.

UPDATE 12.55pm

A WOMAN, believed to be in her 20s, is currently being transferred by road to the SES at Agnes Water before she is airlifted to hospital.

It is unknown what hospital she will be transferred to at this time, although a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said she's in a "stable condition" after being immersed in water for a period of time.

It its understood the incident occurred at a beach near Springs Rd, Agnes Water.

UPDATE: The helicopter has been dispatched from Bundaberg, according to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman, and is still on route. It is believed to be a LifeFlight chopper.

EARLIER:

A HELICOPTER has been called to Agnes Water after a serious incident.

The Queensland Ambulance Service responded initially to the incident at Springs Rd, Agnes Water this morning.

A QAS spokesman said paramedics were on the scene assessing a patient believed to be a woman in her 20s, who was immersed in water for a period of time.

QAS was called out at 10.36am and arrived at Springs Rd at 10.50am.

The ambulance service could not say what the patient's condition current condition was, but said the fact a helicopter had been called was an indicator it was "serious".

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has been activated.

More to come.