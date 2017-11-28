Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

UPDATE: Woman in 'stable condition' after incident at Agnes Water

There are reports a tractor has rolled over on the Bruce Highway.
There are reports a tractor has rolled over on the Bruce Highway. Contributed
Chris Lees
Julia Bartrim
by and

UPDATE 12.55pm

A WOMAN, believed to be in her 20s, is currently being transferred by road to the SES at Agnes Water before she is airlifted to hospital.

It is unknown what hospital she will be transferred to at this time, although a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said she's in a "stable condition" after being immersed in water for a period of time.

It its understood the incident occurred at a beach near Springs Rd, Agnes Water.

UPDATE:    The helicopter has been dispatched from Bundaberg, according to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman, and is still on route. It is believed to be a LifeFlight chopper.   

EARLIER: 

A HELICOPTER has been called to Agnes Water after a serious incident.

The Queensland Ambulance Service responded initially to the incident at Springs Rd, Agnes Water this morning.

A QAS spokesman said paramedics were on the scene assessing a patient believed to be a woman in her 20s, who was immersed in water for a period of time.

QAS was called out at 10.36am and arrived at Springs Rd at 10.50am.

The ambulance service could not say what the patient's condition current condition was, but said the fact a helicopter had been called was an indicator it was "serious".

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has been activated.

More to come.

Topics:  agnes water drowning rescue helicopter

Gladstone Observer
Division 8 voters heading back to the polls

Division 8 voters heading back to the polls

VOTERS will be back at the ballot box within 12 weeks to elect a new councillor to fill the position that looks certain to be vacated by David Batt.

Batt in fight to deliver pledges

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett and incoming Bundaberg MP David Batt.

Incoming MP says he will fight for a new hospital

Seals captivate locals as they rock up on our beaches

ROCKING OUT: Jason Scaboo captured these photos of a seal relaxing at Elliott Heads.

Cute creatures are no stranger to our coast

Gas bottle and BBQ explosion cases set to soar

Cases of gas bottle and BBQ explosions soar in December and January.

80% increase in fire and theft claims sparks warning

Local Partners