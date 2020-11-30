Menu
Bundaberg is one of the Local Government Areas included in the fire ban. Photo Craig Warhurst
News

Heightened fire conditions force fire ban

Geordi Offord
30th Nov 2020 4:45 PM

AS A heatwave increases temperatures around the state, a number of local fire bans will be put in place from tonight.

Due to heightened fire conditions, a local fire ban will be in place in local government areas including Bundaberg from 11.55pm.

The ban will remain in place until 11.55pm on December 7.

 

 

It comes as a fire continues to burn on Fraser Island which has forced the Kingfisher Bay Resort to close for two weeks.

The fire has burnt through more than 70,000 hectares of the world heritage listed island.

Other areas included in the fire ban are Fraser Coast, North Burnett, South Burnett, Cherbourg, Gympie, Sunshine Coast and Noosa.

Bundaberg News Mail

