A man was busted drink driving after downing beers at the Gardners Falls car park.
Crime

Hefty price of sinking swimming spot drinks

Amber Hooker
by
22nd Nov 2018 5:00 AM
DAYTIME beers at a popular swimming spot came at a hefty price for a hinterland man.

Police pulled over Christopher Joseph Gibbings as he left Gardners Falls, Maleny, where he admitted to having drunk two beers in the carpark earlier that day.

He recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.122.

Gibbings pleaded guilty in the Caloundra Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle while over the middle alcohol limit, driving on a SPER suspended licence, and to being a repeat unlicensed driver.

Police inquiries revealed Gibbings' licence was SPER suspended.

The court heard Gibbings had been convicted of drink driving in 2008, and his most recent entry on his traffic history was in 2015.

"I really regret being here again for this same thing... I don't know what else to say except I'm prepared to accept the consequences," Gibbings told the court.

He was fined $650 for the drink driving offence, $300 for driving SPER suspended and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for seven months.

Magistrate Graham Hillan warned had Gibbings' drink driving charge been more recent, the consequences would have been more severe.

