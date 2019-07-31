Hefty penalty for 24 hours of driving madness

A YOUNG Toowoomba woman has paid a heavy price for 24-hours of driving madness.

Claudia-Jane Dodd had initially been caught driving with methylamphetamine in her system when pulled over by a police patrol on Bridge St about 6.38pm, June 8.

Handed a 24-hour driving suspension, the 22-year-old had been seen by police in an unmarked police car driving on Anzac Avenue about 2.27am the next day, Toowoomba Magistrates Court heard.

Turning into Wallace St, police activated lights and siren for her to stop but Dodd had continued on through a stop sign and drove away, although the officers had taken her registration number.

Then, at 7.45am, her white sedan had been seen driving on Spring St when again she tested positive for the same drug after being pulled over and she was subject to the same 24-hour driving suspension, police prosecutor Nicola Prince told the court.

Dodd told police she had simply been driving to get food, the court heard.

She pleaded guilty to both counts of drug driving and both counts of driving while under 24-hour suspension as well as to the more serious offence of failing to stop on police direction.

Magistrate Robbie Davies told her there could only be two options for penalty on the failing to stop charge - a minimum fine of 50 penalty units (which equated to $6672.50) or 50 days actually served in jail.

There was no excuse for failing to stop for police, he said.

"All you had to do was pull over and face the music," Mr Davies told Dodd.

Acknowledging it was her first time before the court, Mr Davies ordered the convictions not be recorded but fined Dodd the minimum $6672.50 and disqualified her from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for a total three years and four months.