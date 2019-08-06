Menu
Nambour's Michael Eugene shows where his neighbour's unit was shot up.
‘Terrifying’: Family’s home shot-up with ‘kids inside’

Matty Holdsworth
, matty.holdsworth@scnews.com.au
6th Aug 2019 12:42 PM | Updated: 1:11 PM
DOORS were nailed shut, blinds drawn and a bullet hole remaining in the front of a Nambour unit hours after a shooting sent terror through the street.

Neighbours described hearing a "loud bang" about 10.30pm at the house in their normally "lovely" Webster Road address.

Police say a 16-year-old shooting suspect fled the scene and remains at large and that he was known to the occupants.

Nambour Police Senior Sergeant Gary Brayley said the bullet penetrated the external and internal walls and shattered a shower screen.

No one was home at the unit this morning but police markings pointing to the bullet hole were evident.

Sarah Bartlem was in her kitchen when gunshots rang out. Her next door neighbour was the victim of a suspected drive-by shooting. Picture: Patrick Woods
Sarah Bartlem and Michael Eugene live in the unit complex behind and were home entertaining friends over dinner during the ordeal.

Ms Bartlem said she knew the couple but they "weren't friends".

"I was cooking bacon actually and I just heard the gun shot and raced out. It was hectic, s---'s not right," Ms Bartlem said.

"But it's nothing new in this town. I'm just surprised to hear guns, especially with two kids in the house."

When asked if he felt safe in the street, Mr Eugene let out a gasp.

"Huh," he laughed.

"Pretty extreme. It's a big thing to happen.

"When I heard it I just went 'what the f--- was that' and ran out to make sure everyone was OK."

One of the bulletholes in the timber home.
Another neighbour said they heard nails being hammered into the front door after the shooting and that the problems had been ongoing for months.

Webster Road residents Leigh-Anne and Trevor Davies have lived in the street for about four years and, despite the shooting, the couple said they still felt safe on the street.

"The neighbourhood is great normally. Been lovely for years, it's just this only problem. Been going on for six months," Mrs Davies said.

"I do feel a bit terrified. I wouldn't have thought guns but now I'm not surprised."

Mr Davies said he was attacked only a few weeks ago by youths with a stick.

He'd been trying to stop them tearing his fence down.

"Oh yeah it hurt, they ambushed me. Damn near dislocated my jaw. I couldn't move it for three days," he said.

