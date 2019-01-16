Menu
Drivers are experiencing heavy traffic after a crash on the northbound lanes of the Bruce Hwy this afternoon.
Drivers are experiencing heavy traffic after a crash on the northbound lanes of the Bruce Hwy this afternoon.
Heavy traffic after multi-vehicle Bruce Hwy crash

Ashley Carter
by
16th Jan 2019 1:50 PM
A TRAFFIC crash on the northbound lanes of the Bruce Hwy is causing traffic chaos for drivers heading to the Sunshine Coast this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to a multi-vehicle crash at North Lakes about 12.25pm where at least one car had rolled on its side.

Drivers are reporting heavy congestion on both side of the highway as emergency services control the area.

Lanes are blocked and delays are expected.

Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution.

