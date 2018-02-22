Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DOWNPOUR: Parts of Moore Park Rd have become inundated with water.
DOWNPOUR: Parts of Moore Park Rd have become inundated with water. Contributed
News

WEATHER: Water over region's roads as Bundy gets a dumping

Ashley Clark
by
22nd Feb 2018 8:16 AM

UPDATE 10.30AM: DRIVERS are being urged to act cautiously as some of the region's roads become inundated with flash flooding.

Moore Park Rd currently has water over it and large potholes have begun to appear. 

 

Water over Moore Park Rd after heavy rainfall drenched the region. Photo Contributed
Water over Moore Park Rd after heavy rainfall drenched the region. Photo Contributed Contributed

 

This morning, Cr Greg Barnes posted to social media stating some Division 5 areas were also experiencing water on the roads. 

"With the most recent heavy cell moving westwards over the catchment area the water level at these locations could rise further," he said.

At the time of his post Mr Barnes stated Wessels Rd and Hughes Rd were inundated. 

 

The heavy rain is likely to stick around today.
The heavy rain is likely to stick around today. BOM

 

 

 

 

EARLIER: HEAVY rainfall has drenched Bundaberg overnight with up to 80mm recorded in some areas.

The downpours won't stop there, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting up to 100mm possible for today.

BOM spokeswoman Jess Gardner said the rain was being caused by a moist air mass over most of the state.

"It has combined with an upper low to give these unstable conditions," she said.

"Bundaberg will likely see some very heavy rainfall today, between 30mm and 100mm predicted."

Drains around Bundaberg were filling quickly last night, including at the Walla St skate park.

NewsMail photographer Tahlia Stehbens drove past the area and said water was rising fast in the nearby drains.

 

The drains were filling up fast at the skate park near Walla St. Photo Contributed
The drains were filling up fast at the skate park near Walla St. Photo Contributed Contributed

 

 

The soggy weather is predicted to keep up for the rest of the day with isolated thunderstorms also on the cards.

Ms Gardner said Bundaberg might see a reprieve tomorrow before the heavy falls start up again on Saturday.

 

 

 

Higgins Storm Chasing posted to Facebook yesterday about the heavy rainfall. Photo Contributed
Higgins Storm Chasing posted to Facebook yesterday about the heavy rainfall. Photo Contributed Contributed

 

 

    Rainfall since 9am yesterday to 8am today:

  • Bundaberg: 80mm 
  • Bundaberg South: 87mm
  • Bargara: 60mm
  • Moore Park: 83mm
  • Gooburrum: 86mm
  • Bucca: 72mm
  • Splitters Ck: 65mm
  • Woodgate 42mm
bom bundaberg rain weather
Bundaberg News Mail
BREAKING: Swift water rescue called to sinking car

BREAKING: Swift water rescue called to sinking car

Weather SWIFT water crews are responding to reports of a car sinking at Waterloo, near Yandaran.

  • 22nd Feb 2018 12:16 PM
Just 365 bottles of specially made Bundy gin

Just 365 bottles of specially made Bundy gin

Business Local brewer's first barrel-aged product exclusive sale

CQU set to welcome Chinese study group

CQU set to welcome Chinese study group

Community Students, teachers arrive for two-week star

Local Partners