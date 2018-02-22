WEATHER: Water over region's roads as Bundy gets a dumping

DOWNPOUR: Parts of Moore Park Rd have become inundated with water.

UPDATE 10.30AM: DRIVERS are being urged to act cautiously as some of the region's roads become inundated with flash flooding.

Moore Park Rd currently has water over it and large potholes have begun to appear.

This morning, Cr Greg Barnes posted to social media stating some Division 5 areas were also experiencing water on the roads.

"With the most recent heavy cell moving westwards over the catchment area the water level at these locations could rise further," he said.

At the time of his post Mr Barnes stated Wessels Rd and Hughes Rd were inundated.

EARLIER: HEAVY rainfall has drenched Bundaberg overnight with up to 80mm recorded in some areas.

The downpours won't stop there, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting up to 100mm possible for today.

BOM spokeswoman Jess Gardner said the rain was being caused by a moist air mass over most of the state.

"It has combined with an upper low to give these unstable conditions," she said.

"Bundaberg will likely see some very heavy rainfall today, between 30mm and 100mm predicted."

Drains around Bundaberg were filling quickly last night, including at the Walla St skate park.

NewsMail photographer Tahlia Stehbens drove past the area and said water was rising fast in the nearby drains.

The soggy weather is predicted to keep up for the rest of the day with isolated thunderstorms also on the cards.

Ms Gardner said Bundaberg might see a reprieve tomorrow before the heavy falls start up again on Saturday.

