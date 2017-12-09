Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Heavy rain, storms likely for parts of Bundaberg region

Heavy rain and storms could hit parts of the Wide Bay, including the Bundaberg region.
Heavy rain and storms could hit parts of the Wide Bay, including the Bundaberg region. QFES Media

DAMAGING wind and heavy rain could hit the Bundaberg region today, as the Bureau of Meteorology forecasts the possibility of severe thunderstorms.

Pull the clothes in because Bundaberg has a 70 per cent chance of copping some rain late this afternoon or evening.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said further inland areas such as Childers and Gayndah were more likely to cop a drenching while Bundaberg coastal areas may miss out on the worst of the conditions

BOM says the severity of the storm in our region will depend on the position of the south-easterly change moving up the coast.

Bundaberg is expected to hit a sticky 32 degrees today with 15 to 20km/h north-easterly winds in the late afternoon.

Bundaberg News Mail
What was this driver thinking?

What was this driver thinking?

A BUNDABERG driver had to do a double-take as he was driving through North Bundaberg today as he spotted something unusual in the back of a small truck.

Man falls out of ute near RiverFeast

Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.

Paramedics kept busy overnight

Car trouble? Things to check before embarking on your trip

New research from Youi Roadside Assistance showed engine problems and flat tyres were the most common reasons motorists found themselves stranded.

Motorists urged to ensure their cars are in good nick

Mayor to reveal economic report card

Pacific Tug commercial manager Darryl Savage (far left) will be attending Bundy 4 Breakfast.

Mayor Jack Dempsey urged all business people to attend the breakfast

Local Partners