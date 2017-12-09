Heavy rain, storms likely for parts of Bundaberg region

Heavy rain and storms could hit parts of the Wide Bay, including the Bundaberg region.

DAMAGING wind and heavy rain could hit the Bundaberg region today, as the Bureau of Meteorology forecasts the possibility of severe thunderstorms.

Pull the clothes in because Bundaberg has a 70 per cent chance of copping some rain late this afternoon or evening.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said further inland areas such as Childers and Gayndah were more likely to cop a drenching while Bundaberg coastal areas may miss out on the worst of the conditions

BOM says the severity of the storm in our region will depend on the position of the south-easterly change moving up the coast.

Bundaberg is expected to hit a sticky 32 degrees today with 15 to 20km/h north-easterly winds in the late afternoon.