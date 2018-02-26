Heavy rain on the radar: Bundy in firing line

UP TO 60mm of rain could fall on the region by this afternoon as thunderstorms roll through the state.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said Bundaberg was in the firing line for more action as wet weather strikes again.

"There is still going to be a chance for some decent rainfall today,” BOM spokesman Sean Fitzgerald said.

"Bundaberg and the Burnett region is in the focus area for heavier rainfall.”

Mr Fitzgerald said 60mm of rain was possible in some areas.

"It is possible depending on where the heaviest rain hits but we are expecting more around the 5mm to 25mm mark,” he said.

"Storms are likely.

"I wouldn't be surprised if Bundaberg saw heavy rainfall warnings later today.”

STORM WARNING: Bundy is in the firing line, the Bureau says. Hayley Nissen

But Mr Fitzgerald said the rain won't stick around for long, with the weather to clear up again by tomorrow.

He said the heavy rain the region has been experiencing for over a week would clear from midday and a southerly change would set in.

"It will be a lot less muggy and there will be a lot less rain,” BOM spokesman Sean Fitzgerald said.

"We are expecting only around 2mm to 10mm.”

Mr Fitzgerald said things were looking up for the rest of the week too, with finer days ahead in to the weekend.