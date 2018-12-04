Heavy rain could drench Bundy

SOAKED: Parts of Bundaberg could see more than 50mm of rain this afternoon.

SOAKED: Parts of Bundaberg could see more than 50mm of rain this afternoon. David Hooker

SLOW-moving storms could drop more than 50mm of rain over Bundaberg today.

Bureau of Meteorology Meteorologist Adam Blazak said thunderstorm activity was expected to develop over Bundaberg this afternoon and into the evening.

"The thing with the storms today is that they're going to be moving very slowly," he said

"They're not going to be very far-reaching or extend everywhere, but if you are lucky enough to get under one of these storms, there's a lot of moisture in the atmosphere so there's going to be quite heavy rainfall."

In most areas, 15mm is expected to fall throughout the afternoon, but residents under the slow-moving storms could see rainfall for an extended period of time.

"Some of these storms could deliver in excess of 50mm," he said.

Mr Blazak said Bundy would reach a maximum of 30 degrees today with showers likely to continue tomorrow.

"However, tomorrow I'd expect them (the showers) to be a little bit more along the coastal fringe rather than extending too far inland," he said.

The fire conditions have eased off slightly since the weekend, with a very high fire danger rating today and warnings expected to drop back to a moderate level tomorrow.

"Hopefully, we can get a few of these showers over these fires today and that will really go a long way for assisting the firefighters in getting on top of them," Mr Blazak said.