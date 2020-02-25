Menu
Water over the floodway on Hughes Road.
News

Heavy rain forecast to return on Thursday

Zachary O'Brien
25th Feb 2020 6:11 PM
The rainy conditions might have calmed down a little today, but the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a return to form on Thursday.

Meteorologist Alex Majchrowski said there was the chance to see rainfalls up to 30mm, with a chance of the total reaching 50mm under thunderstorm conditions.

"Tomorrow things are going to ease off a little bit from what they have been in the last few days, but things start to pick up again on Thursday," he said,

"There's a chance of seeing some heavier falls, up to 30-ish millimetres, potentially up to 50 under a thunderstorm.

"On Thursday it's looking increasingly likely that there will be the potential for severe thunderstorms - so that's the possibility of damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall.

"On Friday things do start to ease off again as that activity shifts closer towards the coast and totals decrease to about 15mm."

Temperatures were forecast to stay in the low 30s, but high humidity will keep things sticky.

